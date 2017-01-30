Update: Authorities Respond To Farm Accident, One Dead

A New Ulm man has died in a farming accident.



According to the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, 27–year–old Kyle Ross Segelstrom was killed when a hydraulic lift failed.

Segelstrom was at a friend's farm in rural Courtland, where they were lowering the box of a wagon that dropped because of the lift's failure.

It pinned him between the box and wagon.

Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, Portland Fire, Lafayatte Ambulance and Mayo Clinic Air Ambulance all responded to the accident around 3 p.m. Jan. 29.

The man died on the scene.

--KEYC News 12