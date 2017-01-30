Flood Recovery Assistance Deadline for Individuals at 6 PM Tonight

Residents in Blue Earth, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties have until 6:00 tonight to register with FEMA for assistance at the Waseca Public Safety Center. But you can still call the hotline until midnight tonight.

That phone number Is 800 -621 -3362.

So far, more than $2.3 million in FEMA disaster assistance has been approved to help homeowners and renters affected by the Sept. 21– 24 storms and flooding.

To date, 1,373 people have registered for disaster assistance.

FEMA has also approved more than $2.1 million for housing grants, including short–term rental assistance and home–repair costs.

More than $3.2 million in Small Business Administration loans has also been approved.

The disaster recovery center covering counties in our area is open until 6:00 tonight at the Waseca Public Safety Center, 303 South State Street.

