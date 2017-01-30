Pettersen Makes First Appearance In Home Invasion Shooting

The rural Madelia homeowner arrested on possible manslaughter charges in a reported home invasion over the weekend made his first court appearance this morning, Jan. 30.



According to the criminal complaint, 65–year–old David Pettersen says he was in bed Saturday morning when he heard someone trying to open a door to his house and looked outside to see someone walk by.

He told police he confronted the individual who jumped off the deck and went to his bedroom to get a .45 handgun.

The document adds Pettersen saw the car drive in front of him and fired two to three times.

He then called 911 and waited for authorities to arrive.

While on their way to the scene, authorities found a vehicle with three people injured inside...including 19–year–old Nicolas Embertson, who was pronounced dead at the Madelia Hospital.

The complaint adds the other two, 18–year-olds Kyle Nason and Cornelius Ayers Jr. told police they were casing the home "for a future burglary."

Pettersen faces charges of second–degree manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with the investigation.

Bail was set at $100,000 without conditions. With conditions, he will need to surrender all firearms and have no contacted with witnesses.

His next appearance is February 21.

