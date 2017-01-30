Work To Help Refugees Continues After Executive Order

President Donald Trump's immigration and travel ban executive order is causing protests at airports around the country.

President Donald Trump's executive order imposing a 90–day travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries and halting the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for four months continues to draw harsh criticism from opponents.

But supports like Jim Hagedorn– who proposed what he called a "refugee timeout" while challenging Congressman Tim Walz this past election cycle – say it's needed to protect the country's security.



2016 First Congressional District Candidate Jim Hagedorn (R) said, "Primary responsibility of the president, his members of cabinet, Congress, everybody at the federal level is to defend the United States and protect the American people."



He says it's needed to address the concerns that have led to terrorism arrests and trials in Minnesota.



Hagedorn said, "Minnesota has an existing terrorism recruiting problem from east African refugees who have come into our country under the current vetting process."



But opponents are taking the president's executive order to court.

And for Minnesota Council of Churches Mankato Area Refugee Services, their work will continue, although for some refugees it could be at a slower pace as they work with the new executive order.



Associate Director of Minnesota Council of Churches Mankato Area Refugee Services Margo Druschel said, "Welcoming refugees and other persecuted peoples as well as working to integrate them into the community."



And for some of the refugees they work with, the order is raising concerns about being able to bring their families to the states.



Druschel said, "Who has been here for eight years, she has worked in Kohl's morning, noon and nights cleaning and she's on the verge of being able to bring her children over and now all of that is in limbo."



Druschel says they will work to share what they learn with the refugees and families they help.

Groups in Minnesota were expecting around 40 refugees to arrive in Minnesota in the coming weeks, completing a two-year vetting process.

