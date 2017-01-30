UPDATE: Pettersen Released After First Court Appearance With Conditions

The Madelia homeowner arrested on possible manslaughter charges had his bail hearing Monday.

The criminal complaint released shows David Pettersen's statement as to what occurred on Saturday. The report states Pettersen heard someone trying to open a door when he was in bed. When Pettersen looked out his bedroom window onto his deck, the report says he saw someone walk by. Pettersen told police, he then confronted the individual who jumped off deck. According to the complaint, Pettersen says he saw the individual run out to a vehicle, which is when Pettersen went back to his bedroom and grabbed a .45 handgun.

The report then says quote "He observed the vehicle drive in front of him, perpendicular to his path. He was approximately 10 feet away from the car." Pettersen states in the report, he fired two or three times.

The complaint says 19–year–old Nicholas Embertson was driving the vehicle with 18-year-old Kyle Nason and Cornelius Ayers as passengers. The report says Embertson stated he thought he'd been hit...Embertson was pronounced dead at the hospital. Nason suffered a broken ankle, Ayers had no known injuries.



"Today, we're just, it was just the initial hearing, I mean obviously it's an extremely serious matter, we have a loss of life, and this is in the very early stages and we're going to proceed from here then," Stephen Lindee, Watonwan County Attorney, said.

Pettersen is facing two felony charges of 2nd degree of manslaughter and dangerous and intentional discharge of a firearm.



"He was released on his promise to return, essentially, and just subject to conditions. The biggest one, or the most important one being turning over all firearms to law enforcement," Lindee said.



Attorney Patrick Casey says the big factor when looking Minnesota Statutes is whether Pettersen used reasonable force, especially when the criminal complaint says the three individuals allegedly trespassing were trying to retreat.



"Merely being on the property would be a trespass crime. But then you still have to come back to the question is, did Mr. Pettersen use reasonable force. Is deadly force reasonable under the circumstances. And that's probably going to be a jury question," Casey said.



As of right now, Lindee has not charged Nason or Ayers with trespassing but that's still a possibility.

"I'm going to be reviewing the reports and determining if charges are appropriate," Lindee said.



"The facts in this case, cut both ways, this is not a case that I would say is a slam dunk self–defense case or slam dunk prosecution case. So it's going to be interesting to see how this case plays out as it goes along," Casey said.



Pettersen is set to appear in court again on February 21.