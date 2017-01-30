Midnight Marks FEMA Assistance Deadline

The deadline to apply for flood assistance from FEMA ends at midnight on Monday.

The disaster recovery center in Waseca closed earlier Monday, but their hotline will remain open until midnight.

That phone number Is 800–621–3362.

More than $2.3 million in FEMA disaster assistance has already been approved to help homeowners and renters affected by last September's flooding in Blue Earth, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties. That's helping more than 600 applicants. FEMA says if you were denied assistance, you can still appeal your case too.



"If a person already register, and they need to appeal a FEMA Determination letter saying they're not qualified for assistance, they may be able to call the FEMA hotline and appeal the determination hotline from FEMA," Carmen Rodriguez said.



More than $3.2 million in Small Business Administration loans has also been approved. Again, the number to call is 800–621–3362 if you still want to register, or need to appeal.