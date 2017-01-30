KEYC - MSU Sets Up Small Business Shop In Old Town

MSU Sets Up Small Business Shop In Old Town

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

MSU announces it will move its Division of Strategic Partnerships to the Hubbard Building location on Riverfront Drive in February.
 
The university said it was able to make the move because of a free rent donation from Curt and Debbie Fisher

Minnesota State University - Mankato will be the first tenant in the old Hubbard Building, left vacant when Ridley Incorporated moved their offices to the downtown Tailwind Development.

The Strategic Partnerships division includes the Center for Talent Development and the Small Business Development Center, as well as the university's new Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
 
"Hubbard building will be a gateway downtown, old town - a gateway to this very elaborate and large higher education university. Bring higher education back downtown and help businesses grow. It should be a an economic driver and a catalyst for the community," MSU Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Michael Gustafson said.

With everything in place, MSU will have a quick renovation and move in, about ten staffers, including the V.P.
Instead of entrepreneurs coming to MSU, not MSU will go to them, setting up show in the middle of town.

"The small business development center will be down there and they have about 400 clients that come in and get business advice, and consulting and access to capital - we hood them up with banks and good business plans," Gustafson said.

And by plopping themselves down in Old Town, it's symbolic of revitalization along Riverfront Drive.

-- KEYC News 12.

  • ThriveMore>>

  • THRIVE: Greater Mankato Area United Way To Host 8th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon

    THRIVE: Greater Mankato Area United Way To Host 8th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:52:47 GMT
    More than 500 women are expected to attend tomorrow's 8th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way Women with Heart Luncheon. CEO Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus says, "It's a wonderful way to bring the women together of the region to show their support for improving people's lives." United Way focuses on helping families in need lead healthy and successful lives. Kaus says, "We need to include all aspects of who gives to united way and supports the beautif...
    More than 500 women are expected to attend tomorrow's 8th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way Women with Heart Luncheon. CEO Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus says, "It's a wonderful way to bring the women together of the region to show their support for improving people's lives." United Way focuses on helping families in need lead healthy and successful lives. Kaus says, "We need to include all aspects of who gives to united way and supports the beautif...

  • Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:40:49 GMT

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

  • THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:39:53 GMT

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

  • THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:11 GMT

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 