Hometown Business Connection: Austin's Auto Repair Center

At 7:27 a.m., the Wells Police responded to the Wellington Estates for a report of the smell of smoke.
At 7:27 a.m., the Wells Police responded to the Wellington Estates for a report of the smell of smoke.
Lola food truck finding its place among smoked meat giants
Lola food truck finding its place among smoked meat giants
9th drunken driving arrest, this one involves lawnmower
9th drunken driving arrest, this one involves lawnmower
The last of three defendants charged in a large methamphetamine trafficking case in Minnesota has pleaded guilty
The last of three defendants charged in a large methamphetamine trafficking case in Minnesota has pleaded guilty
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, one vehicle flipped over into a ditch on County Road 2/631st Avenue approximately two miles north of Gibbon.
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, one vehicle flipped over into a ditch on County Road 2/631st Avenue approximately two miles north of Gibbon.