21 Deaths Reported In 2016 Femicide Report

The Minnesota Coalition of Battered Women has released their 2016 report of domestic violence homicides in Minnesota.

They report at least 18 women died from domestic violence last year and three family members, friends and interveners murdered.

MCBW has published the Femicide Report of the last 28 years, tracking homicides where the known or suspected perpetrator was a current or former intimate partner or the result of domestic violence.

Half of the deaths were the result of gunshots.

Among those killed include Kimberly Hernandez of Good Thunder, Barbara Wilson of Mankato and Barbara Larson of Faribault.

In 2015, the Femicide Report counted a total of 34 deaths in the state caused by domestic violence.

--KEYC News 12