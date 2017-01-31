Thrive: Managing Joint Arthritis

Joint arthritis is painful. In this Thrive report, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie shows us being active is one key in managing that pain.



Many think of creaky, achy joints as just a part of the normal aging process. Dr. Jesse Botker, an orthopedist with the Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic says that is not necessarily so. Dr. Botker says, "Our joints want to move, they want to be active. As we move, we increase the strength around those joints which helps off lead the joint forces."

While exercise is an important tool in managing arthritis pain, Dr. Botker cautions against trying to do too much too soon, especially if you are overweight. Dr. Botker says, "So if you are someone just getting back into trying to lose weight you want to do lower impact activities like swimming, biking and the elliptical."

Dr. Botker says if you are experiencing persistent pain and swelling in your joints and it is limiting activity it might be time to see your doctor.

