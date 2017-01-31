Dates Set For The Vasquez Trial To Resume

After coming to an abrupt stop in November, the dates have now been scheduled for when the Miguel Vasquez murder trial will resume.

A court trial is set to begin February 21 and end by March 3.

Vasquez faces four felony charges including first–degree and second–degree murder in the death and dismemberment of his ex–girlfriend Amber Lechuga in September 2014.

After two days of testimony last year, Vasquez attempted suicide on November 7.

Last week, a private doctor found him competent to stand trial.

