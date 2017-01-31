New Loan Program Designed To Help Small Farmers

In rural Minnesota, farm fields can stretch on as far as the eye can see.

But for some new producers, getting the capital they need can be a tough row to hoe, but a new effort is looking to change that.

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation President Tim Penny said, "Interest in developing a loan fund to really help new and emerging local food producers and processors to grow and build their businesses to a successful level."

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation established Grow a Farmer Fund in partnership with FEAST Local Foods Network, Renewing the Countryside and Slow Money Minnesota.

It provides low-interest loans to small farms using sustainable practices to help fund a number of needs including equipment, supplies and inventory.

Penny said, "We will need to see a business plan as to what these dollars will be used toward and how that will help businesses grow and be successful."

Efforts started last May to collect donations for the Grow a Farmer loan program, garnishing around $100,000, and it officially launched this month, providing up to $15,000 loans to farmers both in the short and long terms.

Penny said, "An evergreen fund when money going out will come back in and we can use those repayment dollars for new loans."

The loan program is only available within the 20 counties SMIF covers but is seen as a good location to invest back into the land.

Penny said, "Our corner of the state already has a lot of local food producers and processors located here because we have proximity to the Twin Cities markets, the grocery stores, the restaurants, etc. I think that we are uniquely positioned to grow this industry."

Penny says the donations that helped plant roots for the fund will continue to be accepted to grow it for the future.

To learn more about the Grow a Farmer Fund, visit http://smifoundation.org/what-we-do/econ_development/business_financing/loans.html

--KEYC News 12