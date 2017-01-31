2016 Femicide Report Shows Domestic Violence In All Communities

The Minnesota Coalition of Battered Women released their annual Femicide Report. Femicide is the killing of a woman or a girl by a man.

The 2016 Femicide Report shows a list of more than 20 victims who lost their lives to domestic violence.



"That the numbers aren't that different from last year, and it's even happening here in our community, here in Mankato. And so really just emphasizing that this is happening and we have need do something about it, we need to have everybody involved and aware of what's going on, and really trying to be part of the solution," Jason Mack, the CADA Executive Director said.



The report shows fifty percent of the women who died were killed by gunshot wounds... the second highest method was strangulation. Beating and stabbings are also on the list... and more than 50 percent of the cases are homicide–suicides.



"I would hope that it's kind of a springboard into action. It kind of, like I said, it lets you know how many children are being affected by it and to me that's the most heartbreaking thing about it," Natalia said. One of the easiest things to do is just talk about domestic violence. Erasing the stigma, and shame... and showing support for those trapped.



"I think number one is to really normalize conversations about domestic violence to let people know that it's happening in our communities, and that the consequences of it can be lethal. We know that there were a number of homicide victims this year that came from the surrounding area," Mack said.



Women like Kimberly Hernandez, who lived in Good Thunder. Or Barbra Wilson, who lived here in Mankato. Or Barbra Larson, from Faribault, who was killed two days before Christmas.



"It shows the wide variety of people that can be affected from domestic violence. And it shows it can happen in all communities," Natalia said.



But it also shows that ordinary citizens have the power to reduce the numbers of victims of Femicide.



"And what we know, the more support a victim has, during the course of the process, the more likely they are to engage in and continue the process moving forward," Paul Schnell, Maplewood police chief said.



"This is a community problem, so the solution also has to be a community solution," Natalia said.