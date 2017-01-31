Minnesota Soybean Producers Nervous About Trade

It's a good time to be a Minnesota soybean farmer.

Demand is high and profits are high, but the Trump administration's ongoing feud with Mexico and China could end up hurting Minnesota farmers.

Sure, soybeans feed livestock, but did you know that soybeans can be used to make oils that go into salad dressings and margarine, biodegradable plastics, adhesives to bond plywood together, and even foam for automotive seating? The good news is, all area soybean producers are enjoying improved prices. Right now, both the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) as well as cash prices, have been running at about $1.50 or a little higher than what they were a year ago at this time.

"I think we did set some records yields for a lot of producers in the local area. It was just a good growing season," said Travis Stewart,Vice President of ABIS Crop Insurance.

"You know it's been a pleasant surprise, and a lot of producers have already taken advantage that, because the price strength actually started post–harvest last fall," said Kent Thiesse, Vice President of MinnStar Bank.

"For the first time in a couple of years, we've got some profit opportunities on soybeans with the markets trading at or close to $10," said Stewart.

The current prosperity of the soybean market could be put into jeopardy by the actions of the Trump administration. The president's tones and stances on foreign trade have made some local producers nervous. Mexico and China are some of the biggest buyers of American soybeans.

"If those countries cut back on the amount of U.S. soybeans they're buying significantly, that could have a pretty big impact on price rather rapidly," added Thiesse. "Especially with the large supplies that we have."

"I think there's a lot of nervousness," said Stewart. "I think a lot of producers are wondering what's going to happen with our new president, with a lot of the trade deals that are going on."

"If we get into some real trade battles with countries like Mexico, Canada or China, we could see some pretty serious impacts in prices and in profitability," said Thiesse.