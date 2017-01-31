St. Peter Public School Summer Break Starts Even Earlier

St. Peter public school students are getting out of school even earlier for the summer than they were originally planning!

The new final day of the school year is May 16th.

The original release date was May 18th, but the school board moved that up two days to give staff extra time to pack and move out of their current buildings.

That will allow contractors to get into the old schools and start making updates starting May 22nd.

Graduation will still be held on the 19th.