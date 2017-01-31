Highway 22 Project Approaching April Start Date

Highway 83 will serve as the official detour once work on 22 picks up. Drivers will use highway 30 on the southern end, and county road 90 to the north, for the detour's start and finish.

Prep work could start as soon as March for the first half of the project.



"We will do a mill and overlay from Mapleton, a mile north, construction from that point to the north end of Beauford. And we'll do the Copper River bridge in that year. 2017 is all that section," MnDOT Project Manager Peter Harff said.



The first portion of 22 is already taking bids. The project was initially estimated in the $23 million range. Some bids have come in as low as $16.5 million.

And then they'll move on to next year's projects.



"Then there's resurfacing from county road 15 through county road 90. It's in that project that we'll construct the roundabout and do a small milling and overlay. That's in 2018, so we'll actually have two different construction projects going on adjacent to each other in 2018," Harff said.



A landscape project restoring the veterans memorial will take place in 2019.

That plan is still in development.

