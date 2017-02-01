A Win for the Gusties Wednesday Means More than Staying Perfect

Blakeslee Stadium was buzzing Saturday night with fans filling bleachers to watch the Minnesota Vikings take the field in the team's annual evening practice. After coming to Mankato nearly two weeks ago the squad's getting a feel for game time situations ahead of their first preseason game coming up on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills. And more than 10 thousand of the purple and gold faithful filed in to the Blake to get a peek at this year's team. "Everyone always gets up ...
The Minnesota Vikings have stayed busy this training camp and for the third time they've locked up another big piece of their defense.
Those playing for a chance to crack an NFL roster this season at Vikings training camp have some extra time to display their talents, with just one roster cut down date coming after the preseason. "I like it, I think it gives a lot of other guys more chances to be evaluated with that fourth preseason game, it'll be harder with Rick on the waivers when everything happens, but it's good for the players, they get a chance not to just show in a couple games, but all four,"...
KEYC News 12 Sports Director Claire Dau sat down with Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer. Coach Zimmer elaborates on where he expected the team to be in his fourth season where they are now and how they go about replacing one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL.
The Vikings were in the middle of the pack last year when it came to defending the run. Minnesota hopes a new face at weak–side linebacker will do the trick. The days of Chad Greenway blowing up plays and being a vocal leader in the lockeroom are over, but Minnesota features a solid linebacking corps with plenty of players hoping to fill his spot. "Chad was a good guy man, he was definitely a great leader, and now it's our turn to step in and be great leader...
In Thursday's Vikings Training Camp Update, KEYC News 12 Sports Director Claire Dau sat down with Terence Newman.
The Minnesota Vikings formidable defense presents a challenge for any team, and the perfect training opportunity for their own.
Entering his 11th season, Brian Robison is the longest tenured player with the Vikings. KEYC News 12 Sports Director, Claire Dau sat down with the defensive end as he enters the twilight of his career.
