Prep Athlete: Dana Bohks

Mankato West Scarlets skier Dana Bohks is back on the slopes after tearing her ACL last season.

Returning to the same form she's been in for most of her high school career.



"During the soccer season the knee held together really well, so coming into the ski season I was pretty confident ever since, and it's been holding together, and I've been able to keep the edge. It really hasn't bothered me," said Bohks.

Bohks took first place at the Big Nine Conference Meet last month....and has skied at state three times in her high school career...

"I feel like I'm an aggressive skier, and I always try to give it my all, always work really hard, the work ethic," said Bohks.



"She has a plan, she knows what she's going to do, and she executes it. It's always as hard as she can go, maybe not the prettiest skiing in the world, but her athleticism and strength, she can own a course," said Jon Andersen, head coach.

The Scarlets have another perennial state skier in Lauren Colway...and other than being friends....the two have become one of the best ski tandems in Minnesota.

"Nobody has a one/two punch like this, and it's because of them. The way they push each other that's caused it," said Andersen.



"I've had some of my best memories out here with Dana for sure, we always have some good laughs everyday. Some days we kind of stand off and just do our thing and make laps. But we're always there, and we know we're always there pushing each other, and it's just great to be around her," said Colway.

"Being serious, we're always back and forth, it's always close between the two of us," said Bohks.

Bohks ability to come back from an injury while dominating on the slopes is why she is our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.

