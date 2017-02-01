Hormel To Stop Using Oklahoma Supply After Alleged Animal Abuse

Hormel Foods Corp. says it has stopped accepting hogs from a pork supplier in Oklahoma after an animal rights group released video from a farm the supplier owns there.?



The undercover footage was released by the group Mercy for Animals.

Hormel says it learned of the video Tuesday and is investigating the farm owned by The Maschhoffs, one of the nation's largest pork producers based in Carlyle, Illinois.

Austin, Minnesota–based Hormel said third–party auditors would go to other Maschhoffs sites to check animal care standards.

Maschhoffs President Bradley Wolter said his company is also investigating and will re–train all Oklahoma employees on production procedures.

