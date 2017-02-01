Sen. Franken Says He'll Take Close Look At Supreme Court Pick

President Trump nominates U.S. Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch of Colorado to fill the vacancy left on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump announced the decision last night.

If confirmed, Gorsuch will fill the vacancy in the court left by last year's death of Antonin Scalia.

While U.S. Senate Republicans are happy with the choice of a conservative justice...

Senate Democrats are ready for a fight, vowing to block this nominee.

Senator Al Franken says in a statement he will spend the next few weeks looking at his record.

Adding, "I have serious concerns about his judicial philosophy—especially on issues like access to justice, corporate accountability, workers' rights, and women's health."

--KEYC News 12