Handyman Charged In St. Paul Woman's Death

Prosecutors have charged two men in the beating death of a 79-year-old St. Paul woman.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office on Monday, Jan. 30 charged 26-year-old Richard Joles and 46-year-old Kevin Reek with second-degree murder in the death of Myong "Susie" Gossel.

Gossel was found dead in her ransacked home on St. Paul's East Side on Jan. 4 by two friends who had not heard from her for a couple of days.

Court documents say Joles recently had done odd jobs for Gossel.

Investigators discovered a fingerprint on a jewelry box inside the home that was traced to Joles.

Reek was arrested in Illinois and is awaiting extradition to Minnesota. Joles is in the Hennepin County Jail and is due in court Feb. 1.

