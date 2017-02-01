Couple charges in son's death fails to show up in court

Arrest warrants have been issued for a Minnesota couple accused of failing to get medical help for their 7-year-old son who died in 2015.

Timothy and Sarah Johnson failed to show up at their first court appearance Tuesday in Hennepin County.

Judge Gina Brandt delayed executing the arrest warrants until a prosecutor could attempt to reach the Johnsons, who may have moved to New Zealand.

Seth Johnson died March 30, 2015. Criminal complaints say he had an inflamed pancreas and possible infections when he died.

The Johnsons are charged with gross misdemeanor child neglect.

The Johnsons told investigators they relied on their own research to deal with their son's medical issues and didn't want him on any medication.

