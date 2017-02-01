Minor arrested in fatal stabbing of male relative

Police say they've arrested a juvenile girl in the stabbing death of an adult male relative in Minneapolis.

The girl is being evaluated at a hospital before she will be booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center on "probable cause murder.''

Her age and relationship to the victim were not disclosed. Police say the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center Tuesday. Jan. 31 where he died a short time later.

Investigators from the Fourth Precinct say they will be in the neighborhood Wednesday to talk with neighbors.

