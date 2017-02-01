Iowa Looks At Vaccines Bill

A proposed bill in Iowa could make it easier to skip out on getting vaccinations for kids.

Children must be vaccinated to attend schools in both Iowa and Minnesota.

There are exceptions for medical conditions or religious beliefs.

The bill passed a House subcommittee and is moving to the full House human resources committee to be reviewed.

Some parents say they want the option if they see it to be in the best interest of their child.

Iowa parent Sheri Hagen said, "I'm not anti-vaccine, I'm just pro–choice to vaccines and just pro–education about different, I don't want any parents to feel like they're being pressured to doing something they don't want to do, there should be a choice involved."

Public health officials warn giving parents the rights to enroll children into licensed childcare centers and schools without vaccines based on a personal conviction would just increase the spread of viruses.

