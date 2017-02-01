Five Felony Charges For Mankato Man For Allegedly Stealing Car, Fighting Officers

A Mankato man is facing five felony charges after allegedly assaulting three officers when they brought him to jail for reportedly stealing a vehicle.

36 year old Alexander Timothy Lyons is facing three counts of fourth degree assault of a peace officer.

He was also charged with one count of disarming a peace officer, and motor vehicle theft.

According to the criminal complaint, Lyons took a vehicle from a Mankato business just after 2 a-m Sunday.

North Mankato Police found the vehicle with Lyons in it shortly before 3 a-m, and took him into custody.

The complaint states that officers had to restrain Lyons at the Blue Earth County jail during the booking process.

Lyons threw a punch toward the corrections officer, reached for one police officer's TASER and then for another officer's gun holster which was empty.

The complaint goes on to say that officers eventually handcuffed Lyons, but were spit blood on by him as they picked him up to sit in a chair.

His next court appearance is scheduled for February 9th.

---KEYC News 12