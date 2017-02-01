Winnebago Man Faces Assault Charges After Pulling Out Knife

A Winnebago man is facing seven counts of first and second degree assault charges with a dangerous weapon.



According to the criminal complaint, 50-year-old Bonifacio Trevino Jr. was carrying a knife as he approached three juvenile girls playing in the snow. The girls ran inside and told an adult, who called Winnebago Police.

According to the complaint, an officer confronted Trevino and told him to put down the knife, he replied "why should I?" and pointed the knife at the officer.

Trevino kept walking and was intercepted by another officer on Highway 169. The officer tried to tase Trevino, but Trevino's coat prevented the taser from having any effect.

A Deputy arrived and successfully tasered Trevino after authorities say he again ignored commands to drop the knife and began walking towards the officers.

Bail is set at $60,000 with conditions.

