The Steele County Food Shelf in Owatonna is getting ready to launch a new Mobile Food Shelf.

It's all in an effort to make sure no one goes hungry.

For more than 20 years, the Steele County Food Shelf has been serving the people of Owatonna and the surrounding communities.

In 2016 alone The Food Shelf had 600,000 lbs. of food go out the door.

Now the Food Shelf has a new weapon in the fight against hunger, and it's rolling out this week. It's a van named "Fred".

"I'm going to start delivering already on this Friday," said Rich Pettet, Wheels In Motion Coordinator. "There's going to be about 150 people that were already going to serve twice a month. It's an exciting/nervous feeling."

"Everyone's very excited, and I think what we're finding is that the need is greater than what we originally anticipated. So, it's great that we're doing something valuable to the communities," said Nancy Ness, Steele County Food Shelf Executive Director.

"The people that will benefit from this the most will be the seniors, disable, handicapped or shut–ins that can't get to us," added Pettet.

The idea of a Mobile Food Shelf has been evolving for years. United Way did a survey of Owatonna and found that transportation was a big reason why some people were not getting food.

After that, the Steele County Food Shelf applied for a grant through Hunger Solutions.

They were awarded $75,000 in October and they took that money and retrofitted van and stock it with everything a food self would want.

"We can be consistent in how we deliver food to the people twice a month. So first week, second week, third week, and forth week, and each of those times we go, we'll give them a five day supply," said Nancy Ness.

"We've noticed that the seniors out there are paying so much money nowadays to live somewhere, they don't have anything left over, and then I was able to share with them, and have meetings with these seniors and tell them all about this meals in motion, and there were tears flowing, because they didn't know, and they couldn't believe that they could get help," said Pettet.

For questions if you qualify for the program, or to get involved you can always call the Steele County Food Shelf at 507–455–2991.