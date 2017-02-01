Mild Winter Affects Road Crews

The mild winter conditions may not be a complaint for most and depending on the way you look at it, local snow plow businesses might say the same.



"We've been slow, so it's given the guys a lot of time to enjoy regular winter activities. I know a lot of guys are out ice fishing. A lot of guys are out at Mount Kato snowboarding," said Mankato Snow Removal Owner Tony Marble.



While the slow start to the season is buying employees time outside of work, it's not saving the business money on supplies due to an increase in rainfall.



"It kind of created some tricky conditions. It makes it harder for commuters and us to do our job. It's required more salt this year than usual," said Marble.



As for the Mankato Department of Public Works, the lack of snow hasn't left them short of hours.



"Our parks personnel, street department, infrastructure are all working together as one group to remove a bunch of dead trees along the roadway. We even have crews out from the street department asphalt patching potholes in the street, which is kind of rare in the wintertime," said Deputy Director of Public Works Jim Braunshausen.



While the city has been able to get a head start on other projects, the budget has remained the same.



"What's really got us big this season is the salt costs. We've gone through close to 1800 tons of salt just through December and January alone because of all the freezing rain and ice we've had," said Braunshausen.



Although there hasn't been much snow, employees aren't writing off winter just yet.



"The spring is when we can get a lot of snow events. Of course they don't last as long, but the snow still needs to be attended to and moved," Braunshausen.



And snow plows may be put to work soon, with light snowfall expected in the forecast over the weekend.

