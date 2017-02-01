MSU Reflects On Passing Of Freshman Baseball Player, Health Officials Rule Out Meningitis As Cause Of Death

The Minnesota Department of Health says the unexpected death of an MSU - Mankato student does not pose a risk to the public.



The department said Wednesday it has concluded its review in the death of 20-year-old Adam Ellingson.

Health officials were concerned that Ellingson's death on Monday may have been linked to bacterial meningitis.

But the state Health Department says there is no risk to the student's close contacts or the public.

Ellingson was a 2015 graduate of Rochester Lourdes High School, where he played baseball and football.

He was a redshirt freshman on the MSU baseball team.

University officials say Ellingson stood out in the short time he was with the program.



"Adam was a great young man that had all the attributes you'd look for in terms of leadership, commitment, passion - successful on the field and the classroom. He'll definitely be missed at the university and by his teammates in the baseball program," MSU Athletic Director Kevin Buisman said.



No other details were released.

-- KEYC News 12