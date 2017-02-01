There Are Some New Tacos In Town

La Bamba Taqueria, or taco house, opened its doors on Wednesday on the corner of Cherry and Front Street, in the heart of downtown Mankato.

That location had previously housed an Erbert's and Gerbert's sandwich shop.

La Bamba features Mexican cuisine, including tacos, burritos, tortas and soups.

The place was packed tonight with everyone trying to get the first taste.

The owners said they're pushing for a very authentic Mexican experience.

-- KEYC News 12