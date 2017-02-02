KEYC - WATCH: The Bad Lip Reading Team Did It Again I NFL 2017 Edition

WATCH: The Bad Lip Reading Team Did It Again I NFL 2017 Edition

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Lewis, Digital Content Specalist
Connect

For years the folks running the Bad Lip Reading YouTube channel have made us laugh with the NFL editions of their videos. They've done it once again with the 2017 version. Watch it below.




 

Check out their other videos here

KEYC News 12