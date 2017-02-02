Woman,23, Faces Assault Charges After Reported Stabbing

A Mountain Lake woman is facing two charges of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, 23-year-old Jenny Bea Xaykosy stabbed the father of her son on the side of his neck after getting into an argument.

The argument escalated to Xaykosy retrieving a kitchen knife and swinging it at the victim.

The complaint adds that the victim was taken to Windom Hospital where he received 18 stitches.

Xaykosy has been taken into custody at Cottonwood County Jail.

