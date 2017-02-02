Man Allegedly Transferred $337,000 From Account Of Father With Dementia

A North Mankato man is facing four felony charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.



According to the criminal complaint, 55–year–old Dale Tischer allegedly withdrew or transferred more than $337,000 for his own use from an account for his father, who suffers from dementia.

Blue Earth County Human Services learned from the assisted living center where Tischer's father lives, there were insufficient funds in an account to pay for his care.

A pharmacy also didn't receive sufficient funds for the father's prescriptions.

Court documents say Tischer allegedly used the money to purchase guns, buy furniture and other items.

The alleged exploitation is documented from January 2015 through November 2016.

--KEYC News 12