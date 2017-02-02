One Died, Two Injured In St. Paul Incident

St. Paul police say a female has died and two teens have been injured.

Police were called to a report of shots fired in St. Paul around 10:30 Wednesday night.

A Juvenile female was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims are an 18–year–old boy and 17–year–old girl.

They were taken to the hospital to be treated – but the extents of their injuries have not been released.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.

Police say this is the city's fourth homicide this year.

They believe the crime was not random – and do not have anyone in custody yet.

--KEYC News 12