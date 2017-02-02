FEMA Approves More Than $2.3 Million Dollars In Aid

With the registration period now closed, FEMA reports that 623 Minnesotans who sustained flood damages in heavy rainstorms last September were approved for more than $2.3 million dollars in aid.

The money is to help individuals recover from damages.

The Small Business Administration also approved more than $3.3 million dollars in low-interest loans for applicants who did not receive FEMA funding.

FEMA disaster assistance applications are still being processed, so the number of approved registrations and the amount of approved aid could change.

--KEYC News 12