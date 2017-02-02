Gov. Dayton's Cancer "Localized, Treatable and Curable"

Governor Mark Dayton underwent extensive testing at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Tuesday, Jan 31 and Wednesday, Feb. 1 for his prostate cancer diagnosis.

A spokesperson with Mayo Clinic says the cancer was detected early and it's "localized, treatable and curable."

Doctors discussed several treatment options with Governor Dayton, of which were narrowed down to surgery or radiation.

He's expected to make a decision in the next several days.

The tests found no signs the cancer spread outside of his prostate.

Mayo says the governor should be able to carry out his job "without significant interruption."

--KEYC News 12