Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Owatonna

The Owatonna Police Department along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections will host a community notification meeting before a Level 3 Predatory Offender moves to town.

Richard Villarreal will move to Owatonna in mid-February 2017. Owatonna police want to remind the public that Villarreal has served his sentence imposed by the court, and is transitioning into the community.

The Owatonna Police Department is holding a community notification meeting on Monday, February 13, 2017, at 6:30 pm, at the Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Road, in Owatonna.

Representatives from the Owatonna Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Corrections will be presenting information on the state’s Predatory Offender Program and answering questions or addressing concerns that the public may have on this individual.

