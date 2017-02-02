Investigation Finds Rail Defect Caused Ellendale Derailment

The investigation report by Union Pacific into the train derailment near Ellendale lists the cause of the crash as rail defect.

It happened on November 11, near Highway 30.

The report says equipment damage totaled $1.3 million.

There was also $14,000 in damage to the track.

Of the 146 cars, 20 derailed, but only two contained hazardous materials.

Union Pacific says an estimated 22,000 gallons of propane was released.

Investigators found no wear and abnormalities with the wheels or cars.

The report adds a simulated re–creation the derailment was caused by rail and joint bar defects.

The incident remains under review by the Federal Railroad Administration.

The 700 residents of Ellendale were evacuated to a nearby church as crews worked to clean up the crash.

