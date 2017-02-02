KEYC - Helping Kids With A Perfect Smile At No Cost

Helping Kids With A Perfect Smile At No Cost

MANKATO, Minn. -

To make a kid laugh and smile, it doesn't take much work.

But not all families can afford a trip to the dentist to keep that smile shining brightly.

For kids, it can be scary to sit down for a dental appointment.

MSU-Mankato senior Samantha Hoesley said, "We have our glasses and our mask, kind of look scary."

But Give Kids a Smile is working to calm some of those fears but more importantly, provide access to free dental care.

Associate Professor, MSU-Mankato Dental Hygiene Brigette Cooper said, "We like to take the financial piece out of the equation and this way by providing all this free care here, they don't have to pay for anything, and we can give them the care that they need."

Give Kids a Smile is a statewide effort hosted at dental offices and university dental hygiene departments to provide dental services with cleanings, x–rays and sealants free of charge to kids and families in need.

MSU–Mankato has been offering the service for 14 years... helping to develop a lifetime of good habits.

Dentist Dr. Bryan Johnson said, "Younger siblings of children that have been coming for years and setting a good example for their younger siblings of how to act and also how to begin a lifetime of good oral health."

It's also providing the dental hygiene students practice in caring for some of the youngest and occasionally, most difficult patients.

Hoesley said, "We use the term: tell, show, do. So we explain to the kid what we are going to do, then we show them if we're going to polish their teeth, we just show them on a fingernail or something, and then we'll ask them if we can do the procedure on them."

MSU's Give Kids a Smile continues Friday, Feb. 3 and Monday, Feb. 6  in the new Clinical Science building for kids ages three through 17.

MSU still has a few appointment times available.

For information on how to schedule a time call 507-389-2147. A list of participating locations, visit https://www.mndental.org/events/give-kids-a-smile/patients/find-a-participating-clinic/

--KEYC News 12

