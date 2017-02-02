Staged Murder Photo Helps Secure Guilty Plea In Murder For Hire Plot

The second woman in murder for hire scheme has pleaded guilty in Le Sueur County Court.



42 year old Blanche Wilson entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.

Wilson was trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband after she lost custody of her children.

Once tipped off, local law enforcement gathered an interesting piece of evidence to secure a conviction.



"Le Sueur County had received information that Blanche Wilson was putting a hit on her ex-husband. Blue Earth County assisted in the investigation, and we had a confidential informant put in place, along with audio and video recording devices. We contacted the victim in South Dakota, and then staged his death. Blanch Wilson, upon seeing the photos of the staged death, was satisfied with the result," Le Sueur County Assistant Attorney



Wilson could be sentenced to as much as 18 years in prison.

Her mother, Linda Kay Bloom, was a co-conspirator in the case. She pleaded guilty back in October and received a 11 year prison sentence.

Wilson's sentencing is scheduled for April 5th.

