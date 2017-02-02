Flu Season Update, Hospitalizations Rise Across State

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting that flu hospitalizations have spiked up to 134 patients across the state over the past week.

Here in southern Minnesota, doctors say diagnoses haven't been higher than in past years. But that doesn't mean we're completely in the clear.



"In this area, we've seen a lot of respiratory and upper respiratory illnesses that look and act just like influenza. It may be a strain but they aren't testing positive for the A and B viruses," said Dr. Colin Weerts, DO with Mankato Clinic.



Dr. Weerts says although patients may not be testing positive for the illness, they're still experiencing all of the symptoms.



"It just kind of hits you like a freight train. Usually you'll have full body muscle aches, chills and coughing, respiratory sorts of things. It's not throwing up and vomiting like people think," said Weerts.



Doctors are treating these patients as if they have the flu, regardless of the test results.



"I've seen multiple patients that look just like influenza, that clinically I'd say it's influenza to the point where I wouldn't even do the test. I know the same things been going around in nursing homes and they're not even doing testing anymore, they're just treating for it," said Weerts.



The Minnesota Department of Health says there have been no reported flu deaths so far this season. But there are still ways to prevent a few miserable days in bed.



"Cover your cough, wash your hands, try not to go up too close to people's personal space. Since it's a viral illness, there's really not much we can do to make it go away any quicker," said Weerts.



And it's never too late to get vaccinated.

