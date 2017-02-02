KEYC - Madelia Comes Back Strong

Madelia Comes Back Strong

MADELIA, Minn. -

It's been a long year for Madelia...

Madelia Strong President Tom Osborne said, "We've accomplished a lot since it happened. I think if everybody were able to go back and do 2016 over again, they'd do it without the fire."

At 2:30 on the morning of February 3rd, 2016, firefighters were called to the city's Main Street.

Through the early morning and dawn hours, almost ten neighboring fire departments and 100 firefights braved snow-covered roads to fight the blaze spreading from building to building.

Destroying seven buildings and displacing nine businesses that called them home and leaving a Main Street devastated.

Osborne said, "It the heart of the town. When the fire hit, we lost part of the heart of the town."

And as the last flames were extinguished, the efforts began to revive what was lost; the community resounded around a common theme... Madelia Strong.

In the days and weeks that followed, people and organizations started pouring in dollars from home and across the country to help the city recover... raising half a million dollars.

And business owners got to work too, all eventually finding a new temporary or permanent home... and drawing up the plans to rebuild.

American Family Insurance-Madelia Brian McCabe said, "Came to a consensus that this is what we want to do and if we're going to do it, we need to do it together. We've never waived, we just continued through the bad times, and this is just the culmination for us of that long journey."

And the owners say the reconstruction has been helped by the support of the community.

La Plaza F!esta Krystal Hernandez said, "Madelia is home to me because I can honestly say without them and without our landlord, the Gundersons', without any of them and the community here, we wouldn't be doing what we're doing right now and we wouldn't be where we are."

During the 2016 legislative session, Minnesota lawmakers did propose several pieces of legislation to provide Madelia with aid and relief but they were not signed into law. That has the city again waiting this year for St. Paul to provide them with help, as this reconstruction continues, led by the business owners affected by last February's fire.

Osborne said, "Looking at how much it's costing to build new buildings over there, it wouldn't have been a good business decision to do that. If they hadn't of rebuilt, we probably wouldn't of had anybody come back to rebuild, to do what they've done."

There has been help locally from the Watonwan County Board to freeze property values for the next 20 years to pre–fire levels.

And the rebuilding continues to move forward, with Culligan reopening in December and American Family Insurance in January.

McCabe said, "It means for them [employees] a home, a permanent home, and stability. And for the community, it means we're going to be here."

For the owners too, it's been with their employee's help, in providing support and encouragement to make this rebuild a reality.

Hernandez said, "They've been coming and looking at things, and pick out floors, and it's not just me making those decisions, thank God, we'd only know what it look like, but I've been having my staff help me do all those fun decisions and helping them be a part of the process."

And it's a process providing this small city a lot to celebrate, one year later.

The Minnesota Fire Marshal did investigate the fire, but with the level of damage, the cause has been listed as undetermined.

--KEYC News 12

