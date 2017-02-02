Mankato Couple Going To The Grammy Awards

PLUS: North Mankato comes out against Xcel power line route
Two people are arrested in connection with a robbery at the Quick Mart gas station in St. Peter.
The funding announced Aug 4 nearly doubles the number of four–year–olds who will be able to receive school–based voluntary pre–K in Minnesota to 6,100 students this fall.
Police say a 22-year-old man who was punched in the face after a brief argument on a St. Cloud street has died of injuries as a result of the assault.
