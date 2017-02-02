Mankato Couple Going To The Grammy Awards

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards air on KEYC News 12 February 12... but a Mankato couple will be watching the ceremony in person.

Brad Satre won a free trip through Graif's Clothing and KEYC News 12.

Joining him in LA will be his wife, Christie, serving as an early Valentine's Day gift.

Brad entered last weekend while shopping at Graif's and was surprised when he got the call saying he won.



Brad Satre said, "Actually didn't believe it, I've signed up a lot of times over my lifespan and always hoping to win but never expecting to win."



There were about 1300 entries, online and in–person.

