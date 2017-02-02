Prep Athlete: Jacob Long

The boys swimming season is well underway, and one swimmer from Mankato East has his eyes set on winning an event at state this year.



This week's KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week is Jacob Long.

Jacob Long is shattering records this year setting new marks in the 100 free, 100 back, and 50 free.

"I was really working all offseason for that, so to do it, it was awesome," said Long.



"He's only lost one race all year long individual race, and that was the first race of the season so he's been undefeated since that 50 free up in the Hutchinson Invite which was our first meet, so it's been pretty fun to watch," said Dave Burgess, Mankato East Head Coach.

The senior's a regular at the state competition... and after qualifying in four events last season...Long is hoping this is the year he finishes as a champion.



"I would really like to win state in an individual event which everything has to go right, but hopefully it does. I think it'd be nice to get all four events up too including our relays up to state," said Long.

"I think he's probably one of the top five 50'ers in the state right now, and he's probably one of the top three backstrokers in the state right now for Class A, so if taper works out real well, and if he keep working hard, which he will, we're going to be looking pretty fine up at state," said Burgess.

And right now he's peaking at a good time....knocking down his own school record....and setting a new pool record in the 50 free last Thursday....

"He's a great leader, he's a captain this year, we've got some really good captains this year, but he leads by example, and not only that he's very organized and gets things done, and I appreciate having him as captain," said Burgess.

Long's hardwork and record breaking year is why he's our KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.