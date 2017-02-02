Pilot Airlifted After Small Plane Crash Near Ellendale

Authorities are on the scene of a small plane crash in rural Ellendale.

The Steele County Sheriff’s officer says the Federal Aviation Administration called the Rice-Steele Dispatch Center around 8:15 p.m. Thursday night to report the plane missing.

The plane was found west of Ellendale.

The pilot was able to walk to a nearby residence and law enforcement notified.

The pilot has since been airlifted by North Memorial; the condition of the pilot is currently unavailable.

The scene is under the command of the FAA and secured by the Steele County Sheriff’s Office with assistance by the Minnesota State Patrol, Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Ellendale Fire Department and Ellendale Ambulance.

The public is asked to avoid the immediate area.

