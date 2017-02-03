Iowa Senate Approves Education Funding Bill

Senate Republicans in Iowa have approved an education funding bill that some school officials argue will increase class sizes and lead to teacher layoffs.

The GOP-controlled chamber voted 28-21 Thursday. Feb. 2 for the legislation, which would go into effect for the budget year that starts in July.

It has support in the Republican-led House, where a vote is scheduled Monday.

The bill would add about $40 million to Iowa's roughly $3 billion kindergarten through 12th-grade budget.

--KEYC News 12