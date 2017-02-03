Jurors award $28 million in crash that left teen paralyzed

A jury has awarded more than $28 million to a woman paralyzed in a crash with school bus in northern Minnesota.

But it remains to be seen whether Paige Anderson will ever receive the entire award.

Anderson was 16 years old when the bus from the Ely School District crashed into a car in which she was a passenger in Coleraine.

The 2009 crash left Anderson a quadriplegic. Another passenger, Emmy Foss of Bovey, died in the accident.

Jurors in Itasca County recently assigned 10 percent fault to the bus driver and that rest to the teen driving the car. Anderson's lawyers say both defendants are injured against such claims, but the coverage is substantially less than the verdict.

The defendants could appeal the verdict.



--KEYC News 12