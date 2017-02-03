Alice Cooper Is Coming to Mankato

WHAT: ALICE COOPER

WHEN: Friday, June 9, 2017

WHERE: Vetter Stone Amphitheater – Mankato, MN

TIME: 6:30 PM Doors, 8:00 PM Show



Mankato, MN- The Vetter Stone Amphitheater is pleased to welcome ALICE COOPER to Mankato on Friday, June 9, 2017. Ticket prices range from $39 - $85 and go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10:00 AM.



Tickets will be available at the Verizon Wireless Center box office and through all Ticketmaster outlets. Charge by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at Ticketmaster.com. Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.



Released in the summer of 1972, “School’s Out” was Alice Cooper’s breakthrough record, peaking at number 2 and selling over a million copies. “Billion Dollar Babies”, released the following year, was the group’s biggest hit, reaching number one in both America and Britain. “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” “Poison,” and “I’m Eighteen” are among Cooper’s otherchart topping classic rock songs. In the new millennium, Cooper has been very productive and busy, writing, recording and releasing the albums “Brutal Planet,” “Dragon Town,” “The Eyes of Alice Cooper,” “Dirty Diamonds,” “Along Came a Spider,” and 2011’s “Welcome 2 My Nightmare,” plus “Old School 1964-1974,” a box set celebrating the original band.



With his influence on rock & roll long since acknowledged, there is little that Alice Cooper hasn’t achieved in his remarkable career, including platinum albums, sold-out tours and a number of honors and career achievement awards.



Presale info:

Date: Thursday, February 9 10am-10pm

Offer Code: NIGHTMARE



Link: http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/060052438C673226



