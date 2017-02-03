KEYC - Alice Cooper Is Coming to Mankato

Alice Cooper Is Coming to Mankato

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Lewis, Digital Content Specalist
Connect

WHAT: ALICE COOPER
WHEN: Friday, June 9, 2017
WHERE: Vetter Stone Amphitheater – Mankato, MN
TIME: 6:30 PM Doors, 8:00 PM Show

Mankato, MN- The Vetter Stone Amphitheater is pleased to welcome ALICE COOPER to Mankato on Friday, June 9, 2017. Ticket prices range from $39 - $85 and go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10:00 AM.

Tickets will be available at the Verizon Wireless Center box office and through all Ticketmaster outlets. Charge by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at Ticketmaster.com. Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.

Released in the summer of 1972, “School’s Out” was Alice Cooper’s breakthrough record, peaking at number 2 and selling over a million copies. “Billion Dollar Babies”, released the following year, was the group’s biggest hit, reaching number one in both America and Britain. “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” “Poison,” and “I’m Eighteen” are among Cooper’s otherchart topping classic rock songs. In the new millennium, Cooper has been very productive and busy, writing, recording and releasing the albums “Brutal Planet,” “Dragon Town,” “The Eyes of Alice Cooper,” “Dirty Diamonds,” “Along Came a Spider,” and 2011’s “Welcome 2 My Nightmare,” plus “Old School 1964-1974,” a box set celebrating the original band.

With his influence on rock & roll long since acknowledged, there is little that Alice Cooper hasn’t achieved in his remarkable career, including platinum albums, sold-out tours and a number of honors and career achievement awards.

Presale info:

Date: Thursday, February 9 10am-10pm

Offer Code:  NIGHTMARE

Link: http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/060052438C673226


But KEYC News 12 is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets RIGHT NOW! Enter here for your chance at two tickets to Alice Cooper.

 

KEYC News 12

  • ThriveMore>>

  • THRIVE: Adult Immunizations

    THRIVE: Adult Immunizations

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-08-08 22:44:44 GMT

    Every year thousands of adults in the U.S. become seriously ill and are hospitalized because of diseases that immunizations can help prevent. 

    Every year thousands of adults in the U.S. become seriously ill and are hospitalized because of diseases that immunizations can help prevent. 

  • THRIVER: Elissa Dulski's Story

    THRIVER: Elissa Dulski's Story

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-08-07 14:59:43 GMT

    Nominated Thriver Elissa Dulski says, "I gained 85 pounds with my daughter and during that pregnancy it was hard on me and my self–esteem." 

    Nominated Thriver Elissa Dulski says, "I gained 85 pounds with my daughter and during that pregnancy it was hard on me and my self–esteem." 

  • THRIVE: Greater Mankato Area United Way To Host 8th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon

    THRIVE: Greater Mankato Area United Way To Host 8th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:52:47 GMT
    More than 500 women are expected to attend tomorrow's 8th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way Women with Heart Luncheon. CEO Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus says, "It's a wonderful way to bring the women together of the region to show their support for improving people's lives." United Way focuses on helping families in need lead healthy and successful lives. Kaus says, "We need to include all aspects of who gives to united way and supports the beautif...
    More than 500 women are expected to attend tomorrow's 8th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way Women with Heart Luncheon. CEO Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus says, "It's a wonderful way to bring the women together of the region to show their support for improving people's lives." United Way focuses on helping families in need lead healthy and successful lives. Kaus says, "We need to include all aspects of who gives to united way and supports the beautif...

  • Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:40:49 GMT

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them