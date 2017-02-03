Mexican Villa Closes Doors After Just Over One Year

As of January, Mexican Villa is no longer serving up authentic Mexican food.

The owners decided to close the restaurant, citing overhead expense and issues with the building's condition.

They've also launched a new venture in downtown Mankato, La Bamba Mexican Taco House.

Co–owner Maria Hidalgo says most to the full-time staff from Villa have decided to work at La Bamba.

Mexican Villa opened in November 2015.

The Mexican Villa was previously the Mexican Village, which closed after 33 years in 2014 when the owners retired.

