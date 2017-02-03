MSU-Mankato Dedicates New University Dining Center

Minnesota State University – Mankato cuts the ribbon on their new $31.4 million new dining center.

But instead of cutting a ribbon, it was cake cut and served up.

The building opened at the beginning of the semester, able to serve more than 3,000 students and guests.

With 49,000 square feet, it's more than double the square footage of Carkoski Commons.

The project was funded through the student revenue fund and room and board fees... with students providing input on the new dining center.

MSU-Mankato President Richard Davenport said, "They were involved in every step of the way, all the way from figuring out what the floor tile would be and the chairs and all the different eating stations."

The design also allows the food to be prepared in front of students to order, taking into consideration dietary needs.

It also allows for reduced food waste and trash.

MSU-Mankato Residential Life Director Cindy Janney said, "Our dining hall produced 26 bags of trash a day in our old facility. This year, as a comparison, because of the technology we have in this building, we're producing two bags of trash a day and two bags of compostable organics."

The building is designed to accommodate the projected growth of the student population.

